BEVERLY HILLS, California The Hollywood Foreign Press Association handed out the 71st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday for film and television.
Following is a list of winners.
FILM
BEST DRAMA
"12 Years a Slave"
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL
"American Hustle"
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA
Matthew McConaughey, "Dallas Buyers Club"
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA
Cate Blanchett, "Blue Jasmine"
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Leonardo DiCaprio, "The Wolf of Wall Street"
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Amy Adams, "American Hustle"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Jared Leto, "Dallas Buyers Club"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jennifer Lawrence, "American Hustle"
BEST DIRECTOR
Alfonso Cuaron, "Gravity"
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
"The Great Beauty," Italy
BEST ANIMATED FILM
"Frozen"
BEST SCREENPLAY
Spike Jonze, "Her"
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
Alex Ebert, "All Is Lost"
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"Ordinary Love," "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom"
CECIL B. DEMILLE AWARD
Woody Allen
TELEVISION
BEST DRAMA SERIES
"Breaking Bad," AMC
BEST COMEDY SERIES
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine," FOX
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA
Bryan Cranston, "Breaking Bad"
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA
Robin Wright, "House of Cards"
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY
Andy Samberg, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY
Amy Poehler, "Parks and Recreation"
BEST TV FILM OR MINISERIES
"Behind the Candelabra," HBO
BEST ACTOR, MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE
Michael Douglas, "Behind the Candelabra"
BEST ACTRESS, MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE
Elisabeth Moss, "Top of the Lake"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, TV/MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE
Jon Voight, "Ray Donovan"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, TV/MINISERIES/TELEVISION MOVIE
Jacqueline Bisset, "Dancing on the Edge"
