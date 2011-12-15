LOS ANGELES The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced nominations for the 2012 Golden Globe Awards on Thursday. Winners will be named at a gala dinner in Beverly Hills on January 15.

Following is a list of reactions from nominees, received by Reuters in statements via e-mail, except as noted below.

** "I am grateful that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is honouring our film. This was a true collaboration and I am forever indebted to our cast and crew, who experienced their own personal tragedies in the Bosnian War and gave me an authentic perspective into the conflict. This nomination is a tribute to the collective talent and passion of this extraordinary cast." -- Angelina Jolie (writer/director), nominee for best foreign language film for "In The Land of Blood and Honey."

** "I'm honoured to be nominated by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association today. I was extremely humbled to work alongside Clint and the entire cast of J. Edgar, and am very excited to be recognized for my work on the film. Thank you." -- Leonardo DiCaprio, nominee for best actor in a motion picture - drama, for "J. Edgar," directed by Clint Eastwood.

** "I'm thrilled to be included in this beautiful group of actors and actresses. I'm very proud of our movie and look forward to seeing everyone at the party in January." -- Meryl Streep, nominee for best actress in a motion picture - drama, for "The Iron Lady."

** "Making Hugo was an extraordinary experience for me. It gave me a chance to work in 3D, which I've wanted to do since I was young; it allowed me to make a child's adventure, the type of picture that I loved when I was young; and it provided an occasion to pay tribute to one of the cinema's greatest pioneers, Georges Melies. Given the support they've provided to The Film Foundation in our efforts to restore many films over the years, the recognition of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this particular picture has a very special meaning for me." -- Martin Scorsese, nominee for best director - motion picture, for "Hugo."

** "After our long adventure to bring Tintin to the screen, this is a very happy moment for us and for Peter Jackson who got the news in New Zealand. We join in thanking the members of the HFPA for this recognition." -- Steven Spielberg (director/producer) and Kathleen Kennedy (producer), nominees for best animated feature film for "The Adventures of Tintin."

** "This is a thrill for all of us who worked so tirelessly on 'Cars 2.' We love the 'Cars' world and these characters, and they have truly become part of the Pixar family. We are so very honoured that the HFPA has recognized the work and passion that went into making the film." -- John Lasseter (director) and Denise Ream (producer), nominees for best animated feature film, for "Cars 2."

** "I'm very touched by the HFPA's recognition of "The Descendants" among so many other fine films this year, and I'm particularly gratified by the inclusion of Shailene Woodley along with George Clooney for acting honours. I'm looking forward to the Golden Globes dinner and hope they provide a low-sodium option." -- Alexander Payne, nominee for best film drama, best director and screenplay for "The Descendants."

** "We knew that this was going to be a challenging piece for some audiences so I am especially delighted that the HFPA have acknowledged my contribution to Steve McQueen's amazing film. I am thrilled - thank you." -- Michael Fassbender, for best actor in a film drama for "Shame."

** "I am truly honoured to be recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. "Young Adult" was a dream project for me. Collaborating with Jason Reitman was incredible. We had a great time making this film and Mavis Gary is one of the most interesting characters I have ever played." -- Charlize Theron, nominee for best actress in a film comedy or musical, for "Young Adult."

** "I am shocked and elated. I am honoured to be included in the company of these actors whom I've always admired and respected. I feel truly blessed. Annie and I wrote this film 5 years ago and are absolutely overwhelmed at the response it has received. I am grateful to the HFPA for acknowledging our film." -- Kristen Wiig, nominee for best actress in a motion picture - comedy or musical, for "Bridesmaids."

** "My reaction is that I am very surprised, and at the same time very proud. I am also terrified, because this is all very terrifying. It is great. But of course we don't make films to win prizes. It has been nothing but nice surprises from the very beginning. Above all, I am very proud of the director Michel Hazanavicius because this is an enormous accomplishment. He was the only person who believed in this project to begin with. He was the only one with the idea of this silent film in black and white." -- Jean Dujardin, nominee for best actor in a film comedy or musical, for "The Artist," told Reuters TV.

** "A Golden Globe nomination is unbelievable! I am so happy, and am very grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, and to audiences across America, for their support of The Artist." -- Berenice Bejo, nominee for best supporting actress in a motion picture, for "The Artist."

** "I was very pleased to learn that my 'Sigmund Freud' was nominated today to be part of the Golden Globes ceremony. It would have made me even happier if our director, David Cronenberg, and the remarkable performance by Keira Knightley also had been invited to the party, but I will be extremely proud to represent "A Dangerous Method". Fortunately our fine 'Carl Jung', Michael Fassbender, was nominated for his work in "Shame". David made a risky choice when he cast me to play Dr. Freud, and I'm glad that his instincts have paid off in the eyes of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association." -- Viggo Mortensen, nominee for best supporting actor in a motion picture, for "A Dangerous Method."

** "To be recognised for portraying one of the greatest actors of our time is truly an honour, and I am incredibly thankful to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for their continued support of our film. Working alongside Michelle was an extremely rewarding experience, and I'm thrilled that both she and our excellent team of filmmakers have also been recognised for their incredible work. I feel very blessed to be nominated for a role that is so close to my heart." -- Kenneth Branagh, nominee for best supporting actor in a motion picture, for "My Week With Marilyn."

** "I'm so excited and grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this honour, as well as for recognizing the brilliance of both Alexander Payne and George Clooney. Creating The Descendants was such a magical time in my life, and to now be in the company of so many remarkable nominees this year is truly humbling. This entire journey has been a once in a lifetime experience that I am incredibly thankful for." -- Shailene Woodley, nominee for best actress in a supporting role in a motion picture, for "The Descendants."

** "Since I am working in Luxembourg today, how appropriate to be nominated by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association! How exciting this all is! And how many times can I say how happy I am to be sharing this wonderful journey with Glenn." -- Janet McTeer, nominee for best supporting actress in a motion picture, for "Albert Nobbs."

** "The Golden Globe nominations are an incredible validation for us, a testament to the integrity of the film's powerful performances and to the beautiful direction of Tate Taylor. Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for recognizing a film that is so close to the hearts of everyone involved. Today we all share these nominations with the mighty people of Greenwood and Jackson Mississippi, who took us into their homes, showered us with love and treated us like family. Because of their enormous support, we were able to make The Help." -- Chris Columbus (producer), nominee for best motion picture - drama, for "The Help."

** "It's a thrill to share this honour with Steve Zaillian and have Moneyball nominated alongside these four fantastic screenplays. I hope people really are judged by the company they keep." -- Aaron Sorkin, nominee for best screenplay - motion picture, for "Moneyball."

** "It is rewarding, not only to receive personal recognition from the HFPA, but to see that those who worked so hard and tirelessly to make Boss a reality were also recognized." -- Kelsey Grammer, nominee for best actor in a television series - drama, for "Boss."

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)