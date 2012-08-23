JOHANNESBURG The world's fourth biggest gold producer Gold Fields (GFIJ.J) said it would review its portfolio, notably capital investments, to stress the delivery of profits rather than ounces of metal.

Chief executive Nick Holland said after the company reported second-quarter results that it did not want to focus on production "at any cost" but aimed to ensure a steady flow of dividends by investing in projects that made robust returns.

"As an industry we've all been fixated on ounces. And we have to move away from ounces and onto cash flow and returns," he told reporters on Thursday.

Asked if the company might sell assets as a result, Holland said: "There are no holy cows. Anything is possible."

He added that it would start implementing the results of the review by the end of 2012 or the start of next year.

The Johannesburg-based company has a global presence and gets roughly half its output outside South Africa, with a big focus on west Africa and South America.

As an example of investments that brought good returns, Holland cited the company's buy-outs of minority shareholdings in operations it controlled in Peru and Ghana, signalling the group's intention to keep those assets.

"They are looking at quality ounces rather than quantity. They want to progress and expand their own operations, which already give them decent returns, rather than aggressively push at this time for new projects," said David Davis, mining investment analyst at SBG Securities.

"It seems that their 2015 target of 5 million ounces in production or in development has fallen away," he said.

Gold Fields is the latest miner to review investments and the way it spends money amid an uncertain outlook. In South Africa labour and power costs have been sharply rising and mine inflation is bubbling across the world..

Anglo American (AAL.L) is currently undertaking a strategic review of its South African unit Anglo American Platinum (AMSJ.J) amid depressed prices for the white metal and a wave of labour unrest gripping the sector.

Gold Fields also said it was simplifying its dividend policy but Holland said this was just for clarity and did not mean it would automatically be paying more.

The new policy provides for a dividend pay-out of between 25 and 35 per cent of normalised net earnings, irrespective of capital expenditure. The company declared an interim dividend of 160 cents versus 100 cents last year.

Against the backdrop of a lower dollar gold price during the quarter the company's adjusted earnings per share fell about 17 percent to 250 cents from the previous quarter, below a forecast in a Reuters survey of 5 analysts of 267.2 cents.

The group also slightly cut its 2012 output target to 3.4 million ounces from 3.5 million ounces, in part because of 50,000 ounces in lost production at one of its South African mines that was engulfed by a fire that killed 5 workers.

