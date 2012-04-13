Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein received a $16.2 million (10.1 million pounds) pay package last year, a 14.5 percent increase that came primarily from a salary bump and greater stock rewards.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Blankfein's compensation package included a $2 million salary, a $3 million bonus and $10.7 million worth of stock.

The previous year, Blankfein received $14.1 million, including a $600,000 salary, a $5.4 million bonus and $7.7 million worth of stock.

