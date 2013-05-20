Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
HONG KONG Goldman Sachs (GS.N) launched on Monday a sale of about $1.1 billion worth of Hong Kong-traded shares in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (1398.HK), offering to sell its entire remaining stake in the world's biggest bank.
Goldman offered the shares in ICBC in a range of HK$5.47 to HK$5.50, equivalent to a discount of up to 3 percent to Monday's close of HK$5.64, IFR reported, citing a term sheet of the deal.
The Monday sale will mark the end of an era for the U.S. bank, which has held a stake in ICBC since 2006, said a source with direct knowledge of the selldown.
The sale would be Goldman's third in about one year, after the New York-based investment bank raised $2.5 billion from a partial selldown of ICBC in April of 2012, most of which was bought by Singapore state investor Temasek TEM.UL, and another in January of 2013 worth $1 billion.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.