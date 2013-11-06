A view of the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange July 16, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) may be underreserved for legal losses by up to $4 billion (2.5 billion pounds), Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz said on Wednesday.

The Wall Street bank raised its estimate of "reasonably possible" legal losses by $500 million since June 30, Schwartz said on a conference call for fixed-income investors.

Banks generally do not disclose their overall amount of litigation reserves, but in recent years have begun telling investors how much they may be underreserved, at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's urging. Goldman will release its updated figure in a 10-Q filing with the SEC within the 24 hours, Schwartz said.

(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)