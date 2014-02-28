The Goldman Sachs logo is displayed on a post above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) on Friday disclosed more regulatory probes into its fixed-income trading and financial advisory businesses on Friday.

In an annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Wall Street bank said regulators are looking into its "allocations of and trading in fixed-income securities" as well as its financial advisory services.

In the prior quarter, its long list of regulatory investigations, reviews and litigation into matters ranging from the municipal-bond market to insider trading did not include those terms.

Goldman also lowered its estimate of legal losses it may face beyond what it has set aside to $3.6 billion (2.1 billion pounds) from a previous estimate of $4 billion.

(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by David Gregorio)