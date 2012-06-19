Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
Goldman Sachs (GS.N) has paid for the bulk of former board member Rajat Gupta's legal defence in an insider trading case that ended in his conviction, the New York Times reported, citing two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
Gupta, a consummate business insider who also sat on the board of Procter & Gamble (PG.N), was convicted on Friday of leaking secrets about Goldman at the height of the financial crisis, a major victory for prosecutors seeking to root out illicit trading on Wall Street.
Procter & Gamble also paid some of the $30 million in legal fees, the paper reported.
Under a deal reached before the trial, Gupta agreed to reimburse Goldman for the legal costs if he were convicted, the New York Times said.
However, the investment bank must continue to pay the bills until Gupta's appeal, which may take a couple of years, the paper reported.
Goldman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Procter & Gamble and Gupta's lawyers could not be reached for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).