PageGroup's profit up 11.7 percent on overseas growth
British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.7 percent rise in full-year profit as overseas growth more than offset a continued cooling in the UK hiring market.
NEW YORK Analysts pressured Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz on Tuesday to disclose how close the bank is to meeting new leverage ratio requirements proposed last week by regulators.
In a conference call, eight analysts asked questions about the ratio, but Schwartz refused to provide an estimate of where Goldman stands.
"Our first assessment is we're very comfortable with where we are," he said, later adding that "the only reason I'm not being more specific about numbers at this stage is the team really hasn't had the time to go through the kind of diligence that we would normally want them to."
Schwartz also cautioned that the rule is not final, and may change before being implemented. As it stands, banks will have to hold equity capital equal to 6 percent of total assets at bank subsidiaries and 5 percent of total assets at broader holding companies by 2018.
CLSA analyst Mike Mayo questioned Schwartz aggressively about the lack of disclosure, asking him to give some kind of estimate.
"What I hear you saying is, 'Trust us, we will be there,'" said Mayo. "On the other hand, you're not disclosing a number like your peers have done and perhaps other peers will do. So on a disclosure basis, you're behind peers."
Other large banks that have reported earnings in recent days, including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) and Citigroup Inc (C.N), have all made disclosures about estimated leverage ratios under new rules.
(Reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by John Wallace)
BEIJING China posted its first monthly trade deficit in three years in February as imports surged at their fastest pace since early 2012, driven by its strong demand for commodities from iron ore to crude oil and coal.
LONDON Insurer Legal & General posted an 11 percent rise in 2016 adjusted operating profit to 1.63 billion pounds, boosted by a strong performance in its retirement business, it said on Wednesday.