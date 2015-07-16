Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) is hiring like crazy to expand its investment management business, but because many of its new workers are based in low-cost cities, its costs are still going down.

The bank, which reported second-quarter earnings on Thursday, said staffing levels rose for the fourth straight quarter. Its workforce of 34,900 employees at June 30 was up 8 percent over a year and up 1 percent since March 31. The growth came in investment management, a business the bank has been trying to grow for years, as well as regulatory compliance, CFO Harvey Schwartz said.

However, the amount Goldman spent on employees declined both in nominal terms and as a percentage of revenue. Money spent or set aside for pay and benefits dropped 3 percent from the second quarter of 2014. Year-to-date, that expense represented 42 percent of net revenue, down from 43 percent for the second half of 2014.

Goldman’s payroll trends are the result of a savvy cost-cutting strategy it put in place several years ago. The bank shifted parts of its workforce that handle tasks, ranging from compliance to research, to satellite offices in places like Salt Lake City, Dallas and Bangalore. Around 75 percent of new employees are in those locations, Schwartz said.

As a result, even as the bank hires people to grow a business or handle an ever-growing mound of compliance and regulatory work, its costs are dropping.

"The economy is better and so banks are hiring but they are being selective about where," said Jeanne Branthover, managing director at Boyden Executive Search in New York. "If firms see an area of growth, they're actively growing that area more quickly than they may have in the past.”

Goldman has been focussed on growing investment management revenue for the past few years because it is a stable business that helps offset some of the volatility in other areas, like bond trading. Unlike bond trading, it is also a business less affected by post-crisis regulations regarding capital, where Goldman has room to grow, particularly when it comes to serving retail investors.

Goldman’s investment management revenue increased 14 percent year-over-year to $1.65 billion (1 billion pounds), representing less than one-fifth of total revenue. Meanwhile, revenue from bond trading fell 28 percent to $1.6 billion.

"Investment management has been a big focus for Goldman because it is a capital-light business," said Devin Ryan, an analyst with JMP Group LLC. "They've been allocating more resources and adding more product."

(Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York; editing by Lauren LaCapra and Nick Zieminski)