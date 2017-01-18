HSBC to close 117 branches in Britain, cut 380 jobs
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
BERLIN Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is considering moving up to 1,000 staff from London to Frankfurt because of concerns over Britain's vote to leave the European Union, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Thursday, citing financial sources.
The U.S. bank is considering halving its London staff to 3,000 and moving key operations to New York and continental Europe, particularly Frankfurt, the paper reported.
Staff moving to Frankfurt would include traders and managers responsible for regulation and compliance, the paper's sources said. Back-office personnel would move to Warsaw and investment bankers who advise French and Spanish companies would move to those countries.
Earlier on Wednesday, UBS (UBSG.S) said that about 1,000 of the Swiss bank's 5,000 employees based in London could be affected by the so-called Brexit, while HSBC (HSBA.L) said the bank could relocate 1,000 staff to Paris.
LONDON Nerves around France's presidential election are starting to play out in debt markets, although the euro seems as yet unruffled by a vote which could pose the biggest existential threat to the single currency bloc since the 2011/2012 debt crisis.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co , Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.