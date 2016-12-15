A sign is displayed in the reception of Goldman Sachs in Sydney, Australia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) said its newly promoted co-chief operating officers and chief financial officer would each receive a $1.85 million (£1.5 million) base salary as part of their broader compensation packages.

The Wall Street bank's pay disclosures come days after the appointments, and as the race to succeed Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein – who has been in his role for more than a decade – heats up.

It is the first time that two of the executives, incoming co-COO David Solomon and incoming CFO Martin Chavez, will have their compensation disclosed publicly.

Harvey Schwartz, who will leave his current position as CFO to become co-COO in April, took home the same $1.85 million in salary last year as part of a broader $21 million package that several senior executives received, excluding perks.

Gary Cohn, who is leaving the COO role to take a position advising U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on the economy, had long been considered a leading candidate to replace Blankfein.

Cohn's departure has set the stage for other senior executives to compete for the position.

Solomon has co-headed Goldman Sachs's investment banking division since 2006, while Schwartz has served as CFO since 2013. Chavez has been the company's chief information officer since 2013.

