Toshiba shares slip ahead of chip business sale approval
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp slipped in early trading on Wednesday as the company prepared to give the nod to spinning off its chip business.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) said its newly promoted co-chief operating officers and chief financial officer would each receive a $1.85 million (£1.5 million) base salary as part of their broader compensation packages.
The Wall Street bank's pay disclosures come days after the appointments, and as the race to succeed Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein – who has been in his role for more than a decade – heats up.
It is the first time that two of the executives, incoming co-COO David Solomon and incoming CFO Martin Chavez, will have their compensation disclosed publicly.
Harvey Schwartz, who will leave his current position as CFO to become co-COO in April, took home the same $1.85 million in salary last year as part of a broader $21 million package that several senior executives received, excluding perks.
Gary Cohn, who is leaving the COO role to take a position advising U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on the economy, had long been considered a leading candidate to replace Blankfein.
Cohn's departure has set the stage for other senior executives to compete for the position.
Solomon has co-headed Goldman Sachs's investment banking division since 2006, while Schwartz has served as CFO since 2013. Chavez has been the company's chief information officer since 2013.
(Reporting by Lauren LaCapra in New York and Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
TOKYO Shares of Toshiba Corp slipped in early trading on Wednesday as the company prepared to give the nod to spinning off its chip business.
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion (2.9 billion pounds), one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.