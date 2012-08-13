Goldman Sachs (GS.N) has appointed Matthew Westerman to spearhead the bank's China investment banking efforts after Jin-Yong Cai left last week to work for the World Bank, according to a memo obtained on Monday by Reuters.

Goldman confirmed the contents of the memo.

Cai had held a dual role as day-to-day manager of Goldman's China investment banking franchise and as CEO of the firm's joint venture Goldman Sachs Gao Hua, which offers onshore securities underwriting and brokerage among other services.

Westerman will take over the former set of duties while remaining a co-head of Asia, ex-Japan, investment banking. Goldman did not immediately say who would take over the latter role.

Cai's duties as CEO of Goldman Sachs Gau Hua fulfilled a regulatory obligation to have a named general manager of a sino-foreign joint venture. The person must satisfy certain criteria including passing exams set by the China Securities Regulatory Commission and having at least two years' track record as a manager of a company in China.

These restrictions narrow the field as to who can take over the role as named general manager of Goldman Sachs Gau Hua for regulatory purposes.

Westerman, who remains co-head of investment banking for Asia ex-Japan alongside Dan Dees, joins a newly formed China investment banking executive committee comprising himself, Dees, Hansong Zhu, Ning Hong and Chang-Po Yang, according to the memo.

Cai, a managing director at Goldman, was named by the World Bank on Friday as head of its private sector investment arm International Finance Corp.

The news of Westerman's appointment follows that in June of Mark Schwartz as Goldman's new Beijing-based chairman for the Asia-Pacific region, the first time in recent memory a foreign investment bank put its top regional banker in mainland China.

The memo did not say whether the Hong Kong-based Westerman will relocate to Beijing. A spokesman for Goldman declined to comment on the matter.

(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Ryan Woo)