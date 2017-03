Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange near the Goldman Sachs stall July 16, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) said its global head of electronic trading, Greg Tusar, will leave the company, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Tusar, who has been at Goldman for 13 years, will focus on the company's REDI trading software business before departing at the end of May, according to a memo sent to employees on Tuesday, Bloomberg said.

The company was not immediately reachable for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gary Hill)