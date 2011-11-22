Former European Ryder Cup captain Colin Montgomerie faces a unique experience this week when he visits British troops in war-torn Afghanistan.

The 48-year-old Scot is to spend four days with army personnel and British Embassy staff.

Montgomerie will take the Ryder Cup trophy his team won at Celtic Manor in Wales last year with him and is also expected to hand out golf equipment to the troops.

"I am looking forward to it very much," he told reporters. "I'm not taking my own golf clubs but I have gathered together a lot of equipment for the troops.

"It's going to be a special occasion as I have never undertaken anything like this before. I'm then heading to Hong Kong and looking to play myself into (December's) Dubai World Championship."

Montgomerie, who has been succeeded as Ryder Cup captain by Spain's Jose Maria Olazabal, is also hoping to pay a visit to the Kabul Golf Club in Afghanistan, dubbed the most dangerous in the world.

The club is rudimentary with dusty fairways, oily greens and unwanted bunkers -- the result of rocket attacks.

Montgomerie is 102nd on the European Tour's money list and needs a strong performance at next week's Hong Kong Open to qualify for the elite 60-man field in Dubai.

(Writing by Bernie McGuire in Haikou, China, editing by Tony Jimenez)