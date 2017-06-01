Argentine golf great Roberto de Vicenzo tees off on the first hole during the ''De Vicenzo Classic'' annual golf tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 12, 2006. REUTERS/Victor Grubicy/File photo

BUENOS AIRES Roberto de Vicenzo, the winner of the 1967 British Open and one of the greatest Argentine golfers of all-time, has died just weeks after suffering a fall at his home, his son told Argentine media on Thursday. He was 94.

De Vicenzo became the first South American to win the Open when he beat Jack Nicklaus by two strokes at Royal Liverpool.

The popular Argentine won 231 other tournaments, and would have been in a playoff at the U.S. Masters in 1968 if he had not signed an incorrect scorecard after the final round.

"What a stupid I am," de Vicenzo famously said. He carded a closing 65 at Augusta National, but signed for a 66 and thus officially finished one stroke behind winner Bob Goalby.

De Vicenzo was also a success on the 50-and-over Champions Tour, winning the first U.S. Senior Open in 1980, and the 1974 PGA Seniors' Championship.

