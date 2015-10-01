Swansea's Clement eager to capitalise on West Ham's woes
Swansea City will look to exploit West Ham United's poor form in recent weeks when they visit the London Stadium on Saturday, manager Paul Clement said.
The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championships, which provides the winner with an invite to the U.S. Masters, will be held in South Korea and New Zealand for the first time, organisers said on Thursday.
The Jack Nicklaus Golf Club to the west of Seoul, which hosts the Presidents Cup next week, will stage the AAC from Oct. 6-9 next year, with the Royal Wellington Golf Club hosting the 2017 championships.
The winner of the tournament also gets a spot in the British Open qualifying series as does the runner-up.
The seventh edition of the AAC begun in Hong Kong on Thursday, with Australian Antonio Murdaca defending the title he won in Melbourne a year ago.
(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes his side put up a dominant display in their Premier League clash against leaders Chelsea despite losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.
Manchester United full back Luke Shaw has said that manager Jose Mourinho's criticism was "hard to take" but has promised to fight his way back into the starting lineup at the club.