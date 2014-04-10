The Championship golf tournament has been relocated to a new venue in Singapore following "staging issues" with original host South Korea, the Asian Tour said on Thursday.

The Laguna National Golf and Country Club will now host next month's $1.5 million European Tour co-sanctioned event, which marks a first return to the island-state for both tours since the staging of the 2012 Singapore Open on Sentosa island.

"It shows the strength of our relationship with Laguna National that they have been able to help us out at relatively short notice," European Tour chief operating officer Keith Waters was quoted as saying in a statement.

According to media reports in Seoul, a lack of corporate sponsors led to the event being shifted to Singapore even though The Championship aims to return to Korea, where it has been staged since 2008, next year.

"Singapore golf fans will enjoy having a major tournament back in the country and we look forward to co-sanctioning it with The European Tour," Asian Tour chairman Kyi Hla Han added.

"It will be fantastic for the finest players from both Tours to compete alongside Singapore's best golfers once again."

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty; Editing by John O'Brien)