Mardan Mamat of Singapore hits the ball out of the bunker at the 15th hole during the CIMB Asia Pacific Classic Malaysia golf tournament in Kuala Lumpur October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

MANILA Singaporean Mardan Mamat romped to an emotional six-shot win at the $1 million Manila Masters on Sunday to preserve his playing privileges on the Asian Tour for another two years.

The 47-year-old entered the week in danger of losing his card but a three-under-par 69 in the wind at the Jack Nicklaus designed Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club was more than enough to claim his fourth Asian Tour title and first since the 2012 Philippine Open.

"It means a lot to me," said Mamat, who fell to his knees and kissed the green after closing with a par at the last.

"This is my last year of exemption and I needed to play well to keep my card. I wanted to win again to keep my exemption for the next few years."

Mamat entered the day with a four-shot lead and his steely focus resulted in five birdies and two bogeys which were enough for a fourth round in the 60s this week and a 20-under total of 268.

His playing partner Kiradech Aphibarnrat struggled in the conditions on the way to a three-over 75, allowing Frenchman Lionel Weber to finish second after a closing 70.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston, editing by Ed Osmond)