A new event in Cambodia, that will have former world number one Nick Faldo as patron, is among eight Asian Tour tournaments planned early next year, the continental golf body announced on Monday.

The Asian Tour's January-April schedule was released on Monday with the $300,000 (188,158.55 pound) Handa Faldo Cambodian Classic scheduled for March 14-17 at a yet to be decided venue.

The 2012 season begins with the February 2-5 Myanmar Open with the remainder of the schedule to be released at a later date.

The window also includes three events -- Indian Masters, Malaysian Open and Ballantine's Championship -- jointly sanctioned with the European Tour.

"It will be a busy start to the new year with tournaments in Myanmar and Cambodia featuring prominently on our schedule," Asian Tour Executive Chairman Kyi Hla Han said in a statement.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; Editing by Patrick Johnston)