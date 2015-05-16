SEOUL Australian Jason Norris will take a two-shot lead into Sunday's final round of the Maekyung Open as he bids to become the first non-Korean to win the tournament in a decade.

Norris struggled to a level-par 72 but it was enough to lead at seven-under after 54 holes as overnight co-leader and local favourite Moon Kyong-jun carded a 74 to drop into second place at Namseoul Country Club.

"It has been a while since I led after three rounds," said 42-year-old Norris, who is hoping to break the local hegemony at the 1 billion won ($917,000) event.

"I didn't play quite as well today. I wasn't tired or nervous, just didn't quite hit it as well. I will do as I always do and have a quiet meal tonight and be ready for tomorrow."

Chasing his first victory, Moon slipped behind Norris after the 11th hole bogey but bounced back with a birdie on the 13th. Morris birdied the 15th to move one ahead and Moon slipped further after dropping another shot on the final hole.

"Jason is playing very well but I am in with a great chance. I am in good shape, happy to be in this position and very focused," said the 32-year-old.

New Zealand's Ryan Fox, son of All Black rugby great Grant Fox, returned 68 to sit five shots off the pace at the OneAsia event.

American Mark Calcavecchia was the last non-Korean to win the tournament in 2004.

($1 = 1,090 South Korean won)

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhied; editing by Nick Mulvenney)