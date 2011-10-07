Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his tee shot on the third hole during the third round of the 93rd PGA Championship golf tournament at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Georgia, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

World number three Rory McIlroy remained in the hunt to win his first title since the U.S. Open triumph in June as he took a share of the five-way lead at the halfway stage of the Korea Open Friday.

The mop-haired Northern Irishman was tied for a three-shot lead with Korea's defending champion Y.E. Yang, his compatriot Mo Joong-kyung, Australia's Bronson La'Cassie and American Rickie Fowler after the second round.

McIlroy, who finished third at the tournament in 2009, followed up his opening round 68 with a two-under 69 at the Woo Jeong Hills Country Club.

McIlroy, who followed back-to-back third-place finishes at the European Masters and Dutch Open with a runner-up spot at last week's Dunhill Links Championship, believes he is well poised to end the wait.

"It was a good round. I felt it could have been lower, but I played solid golf and holed some nice putts," the 22-year old said after hitting five birdies and three bogeys in the day.

"It's a good start to the tournament and I have put myself in a good position going into the weekend."

Korean Mo set the course on fire with five birdies and an eagle for a five-under 66 that gave him a share of the overnight lead at a two-day total of 137.

"I've been hitting the ball well lately and the putter came round this week, so I am pretty comfortable with my game," Mo said. "I've been having a pretty good year and winning a Korea Open is every Korean's dream. It would be nice, but there are two days to go."

Yang, the first Asian born man to win a major at the 2009 U.S. PGA Championship, carded a round of one-under 70 to remain in the hunt for a third Korea Open title.

"In the morning it was very cold, so on the front nine I did not play well and I was not able to record a lot of birdies," he told reporters.

"But on the back nine I felt better, although I regret not being able to score better."

