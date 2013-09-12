Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the second hole while taking part in the Pro-Am round at the BMW Championship golf tournament at Conway Farms Golf Club in Lake Forest, Illinois, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

Double major winner and world number four Rory McIlroy will hope to make it third time lucky when he tees off at OneAsia's Korea Open next month, organisers said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Briton was joint third in his first appearance in 2009 and returned in 2011 to finish runner-up behind American Rickie Fowler with a final-round 64.

The course at the Woo Jeong Hills Country Club on the outskirts of Seoul has not proved too daunting for the former world number one on his previous visits but McIlroy was quick to highlight the dangers posed by the shorter holes.

"I remember the course, but the thing I remember most is that the par threes are tough, especially on the back nine," McIlroy said in a statement from the organisers ahead of the October 17-20 event.

"All aspects of your game have to be in shape every week, but especially iron play considering the tough par threes we will have to play."

The mop-haired Northern Irishman, who followed up his 2011 U.S. Open triumph with a victory at last year's U.S. PGA Championship, will also feature in OneAsia's Australian Open in Sydney From November 28-Dec 1.

