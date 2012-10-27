Zidane warns Real to be wary of 'game of the year' for opponents
Real Madrid's players need to be prepared for rival teams raising their game when they meet the La Liga leaders, coach Zinedine Zidane said on Saturday.
KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian Nicholas Fung was one step closer to fulfilling his dream of playing with American major winner Phil Mickelson after he won the Palembang Musi Championship on Saturday to qualify for next month's Singapore Open.
Victory in the $150,000 tournament in Indonesia on Saturday shot Fung to the top of the Southeast Asian golf tour's order of merit and qualified him for the $6 million European and Asian Tour event in Singapore.
"This is fantastic," Fung told reporters. "Now I get to play in the Singapore Open. It is my dream to play with Phil Mickelson," the world number 1,372 added.
Thailand's Gunn Charoenkul finished runner up to Fung and, along with Antonio Lascuna from the Philippines, also qualified via the money list for the prestigious event featuring world number one Rory McIlroy.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Kuala Lumpur; Editing by John O'Brien)
Real Madrid's players need to be prepared for rival teams raising their game when they meet the La Liga leaders, coach Zinedine Zidane said on Saturday.
PUNE, India Left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe picked up 12 wickets to guide Australia to a first win in India since 2004, the 333-run thrashing in the opening test also bringing the home side's 19-match unbeaten streak to a juddering halt on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG Darren Fichardt and Paul Waring were tied at the top of the leaderboard at the Joburg Open as a thunderstorm wiped out most of Saturday’s play and reduced the European Tour event to 54 holes.