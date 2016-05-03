The Thailand-hosted King's Cup will mark its return to the schedule after a one-year absence in the last week of July as a co-sanctioned event with the European Tour, the Asia Tour said on Tuesday.

The tournament, held in honour of the Thai monarch, will be played at the Phoenix Gold Golf Club in Pattaya from July 28-31 and carry a prize purse of $750,000.

Last played in 2014 when Thaworn Wiratchant triumphed on home soil, the King's Cup will be the second co-sanctioned event in the country this season after the European and Asian Tours staged the True Thailand Classic in March.

The field will comprise 90 players from the Asian Tour, 25 from the European Tour and 25 from the Thailand PGA, with the earnings counting towards both the European Tour's Race to Dubai and the Asian Tour Order of Merit.

