World number three Lee Westwood continued his sparkling form by shooting an eight-under-par 64 at the Thailand Golf Championship on Friday to tie the lowest 36-hole total at an Asian Tour event.

The Englishman followed up his 12-under-par 60 on Thursday with eight birdies in a bogey-free round to equal the Asian Tour record set by Thailand's Chapchai Nirat at the 2009 Sail Open in India.

Westwood's 124 total gave him a lead of 14 shots over twice major winner John Daly, who followed up his opening round 65 with a one-over 73 to sit second in the clubhouse at the Amata Spring Country Club, 80-kilometres east of Bangkok.

"Arguably a better round this morning than yesterday in windy conditions! 64 to add to yesterday's 60. For sure the best I've ever played.-20," Westwood said on his Twitter account (twitter.com/WestwoodLee).

Although much of the field is yet to finish their second round, it would be a huge surprise if Westwood failed to win the $1 million inaugural tournament and claim a third success in Asia this year after his victories at the Ballantine's Championship in South Korea and the Indonesian Masters.

Starting the day with a five-shot lead over American Daly, Westwood opened with a par four on his first, the 10th, before three birdies in his next four holes set him on his way for another low round.

Another birdie came at the par four 18th, his ninth, to go out in 32 as his lead swelled to 10-shots over Daly.

Further birdies came at the second, fifth, seventh and eighth, before he rolled in a seven-foot par putt on the ninth, his last, after a rare mistake when he missed the green with his approach.

The next record in Westwood's sights is that of the biggest winning margin on the Asian Tour which is held by South African Ernie Els, who won the 2005 Asian Open in China by 13 shots.