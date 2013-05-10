South Korean Kim Hyung-sung fired a five-under-par 67 to grab the second-round lead at the Maekyung Open, leading an impressive showing by local golfers on Friday.

Persistent drizzle at the Namseoul Country Club on the outskirts of Seoul could not dampen Kim's spirits as the local favourite mixed six birdies and a bogey for a one-shot lead at 10-under 134.

"You can see it wasn't very good weather, so I am very happy with my score," said Kim, sounding confident that he had put behind him the shoulder injury that has plagued his performance in the last couple of years.

"I am feeling very comfortable, and I have my caddy from Japan with me so we are having a good time," said the Japan Tour regular.

Kim Gi-whan shot a matching 67 to lurk one shot behind while Kim Dae-sub was one stroke further adrift after firing a six-under-par 66.

Overnight joint leader Terry Pilkadaris of Australia was the best placed non-Korean at joint 12th after carding 75.

Former champions Kim Kyung-tae (74) and Kim Dae-hyun (73) missed the cut after both finished one over at the halfway stage of the $900,000 tournament.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Clare Fallon)