Matip confident of strong Liverpool finish to campaign
Liverpool defender Joel Matip believes they can learn from the adverse results they suffered earlier this year and ensure a strong finish to their Premier League campaign.
South Korean Ryu Hyun-woo will go into the final round of the OneAsia Tour's Maekyung Open on Sunday with a one-shot lead and an excellent opportunity to win the title that eluded him last year.
Runner-up in 2012 after a strong final round of 66, Ryu fired a five-under-par 67 on Saturday to lead on 12-under for three rounds at the hilly Namseoul Country Club on the outskirts of Seoul.
Overnight leader Kim Hyung-sung is a shot behind after bogeying the last hole in his round of 71.
Four more local golfers - Kang Kyung-nam, Lee Kyoung-hoon, Kim Do-hoon and reigning Korea Open champion Kim Dae-sub - share third place at nine-under.
Ryu mixed six birdies and a bogey in his penultimate round but said it had been a tough round.
"The greens were much faster today and some of the pin positions were very tricky," the 31-year-old said.
"I wasn't always in good position with my tee shots, but fortunately my short game was ok and I managed to make birdies."
The leaderboard featured only two non-Koreans in the top 15, with Australians Steve Jeffress and Jamie Arnold both at four-under for the tournament after carding matching 70s on Saturday.
(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi, editing by Peter Rutherford)
Defender Ben Gibson has urged Middlesbrough to focus on improving their form rather than banking on relegation rivals dropping points after Saturday's loss at Stoke City extended the club's winless Premier League run to 10 games.
Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.