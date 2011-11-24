England captaincy could propel Root to new level - Cook
LONDON Joe Root's prodigious batting could reach a new level if he is made England captain, Alastair Cook said after stepping down from the role following 4-1/2 years in charge.
Steven Bowditch holed a long putt off the 18th green to snatch a share of the lead with South Korea's Choi Joon-woo after the first round of the Australian PGA Championship in Coolum on Thursday, as Greg Chalmers celebrated an ace on the second.
Australian Bowditch's final hole birdie capped a six-under 66 and left him and Choi a stroke above a group of four including American Bubba Watson on a gusty day at the Hyatt Regency Coolum course on Queensland's Sunshine Coast.
"My putting (and) my short game was pretty scrappy around the greens (but) I hit the ball probably as good as I have hit it for a good six or seven months today, so it could have been better or it could have been worse," the 28-year-old, a resident of the area, told reporters.
British Open champion Darren Clarke made a solid start in the A$1.5 million (931.63 thousand pound) tournament, posting a three-under 69 to lie three off the pace in a clutch of players including South Korea's YE Yang, Australia's Jason Day and American young gun Rickie Fowler.
"I made a couple of silly plays because I don't know the course and that is where it cost me, especially around that top nine, but it was a good start," said jet-lagged Ulsterman Clarke.
"It is a long way from home in Britain and I'm a little bit tired but I'll have a good rest and get ready for tomorrow."
Local favourite Adam Scott provided one of the day's talking points after posting a topsy-turvy 70, recovering from a horror start with six birdies in his last nine holes.
After a birdie on the first, the world number seven found water three times as he racked up a triple-bogey, a double-bogey and two bogeys in his next six holes before recovering to finish only four off the pace.
Chalmers, who saw off a challenge from Tiger Woods to win the Australian Open in Sydney earlier this month, recovered from a double-bogey on the first with his hole-in-one on the 158-metre par-three second.
Chalmers's tee-shot landed a few metres from the flag, bounced twice before curling into the hole as the Australian went on to post a one-under 71.
BARCELONA Barcelona hope to reverse Luis Suarez's suspension from the King's Cup final after launching an appeal against the Uruguayan's second booking in Tuesday's semi-final second leg with Atletico Madrid, the Spanish champions said on Wednesday.
Midfielder Yaya Toure has urged Manchester City not to put too much weight of expectation on young Gabriel Jesus' shoulders, despite the Brazil forward's stunning start to his career at the Etihad Stadium.