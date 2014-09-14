Golfer Greg Norman of Australia watches the fourth round match between Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Gael Monfils of France at the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

Golfing great Greg Norman said he was "one lucky man" after injuring his left hand while working with a chainsaw at his south Florida home.

The 59-year-old Australian, now recovering from the accident, needed surgery to repair nerve damage.

The former world number one, who won the British Open in 1986 and 1993, posted a picture late on Saturday on photo-sharing site Instagram of himself lying in a hospital bed with a heavily-bandaged left arm.

"Working with a chainsaw ALWAYS be respectful of the unexpected. I was one lucky man today. Damaged, but not down & out. Still have left hand," Norman, nicknamed the 'Great White Shark', said in a message on Twitter with the picture.

According to the Golf Channel on Sunday, Norman sustained no muscular damage in the accident, which occurred while he was cutting back trees on his property.

A week ago, Norman posted a picture of himself on Instagram working with a chainsaw to cut a small tree.

"Time to trim the sea grapes today. Never ask someone to do something that you can do yourself. Love to work!" he said.

On Sunday, Norman posted another Instagram, this time with him standing shirtless in front of the tree, giving a thumbs-up with his right hand while his left arm was protected by a purple foam brace.

"Thank u all for your concern & good wishes. All well the morning after the accident. Here I am at the scene of the crime w/my new fashion statement!" Norman said.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Additional reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Atlanta; Editing by Alan Baldwin)