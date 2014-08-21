Adam Scott of Australia watches his tee shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

SYDNEY Adam Scott has confirmed he will return to Sydney for the Australian Open in November with the intent of making amends for his final-hole disappointment last year.

Scott's return is a major coup for organisers after world number one Rory McIlroy committed to returning to defend his title at The Australian Golf Club from November 27-30.

McIlroy snatched the Stonehaven Cup from Scott at the final hole last year, depriving Scott of a rare "triple crown" of Australian titles after he won the Australian Masters and Australian PGA Championship in an end-of-year swing through his home country.

"I finished such an amazing month on such a disappointing note, and the result just gutted me for weeks in not winning the Australian Open," Scott said in a media release on Thursday.

"I will be going back there with a chip on my shoulder. I don't often get upset but I was really mad at myself because I was absolutely gutted in not being able to win last year.

"So I will be playing at The Australian Club with real intent to make amends for what happened at Royal Sydney."

Scott looked to be on course for a wire-to-wire victory last year but McIlroy ate up a four-stroke deficit in the final round and claimed his only title of 2013 when the Australian bogeyed the 72nd hole.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Julian Linden)