Australia's Adam Scott tees off on the fourth hole during the first round of the Australian Open golf tournament in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

SYDNEY Adam Scott soared back into contention with a five-under par 66 in the second round of the Australian Open on Friday, claiming a course record that lasted little more than half an hour.

Down in the dumps after a three over-par start on Thursday, the Australian caught fire with an eagle at the par-five 14th, his fifth hole, and picked up three more shots on his way home in a blemish-free round.

Given The Australian Golf Club course was reconfigured into a par-71 layout for this tournament, Scott was clearly amused by being lauded for having shot the lowest round on it.

"We had a good morning for it, so I had to take advantage just for the sake of getting back in the tournament," he told reporters.

"I guess it's fun to shoot a course record. I'm pretty sure it might not hold up for the rest of the week but feels good anyway."

He was correct and American Jamie Lovemark was completing a round of 65 as the world number three was making his way back from the media tent to the clubhouse.

Still, Scott's round had put him right back among the clubhouse leaders at two-under for the tournament with the wind picking up for the late starters, including champion Rory McIlroy.

The eagle came courtesy of five-iron to the green which left him with a 10 foot-putt -- a confirmation to the 34-year-old that he was not playing that badly despite the disappointing opening round.

"Today didn't start much better (than yesterday) to be honest, I was scrambling but I scrambled well and a couple of good shots at the 14th gave me an eagle and momentum's on your side," he added.

"I tried to keep that rolling today and I needed to because that was the only chance I had to be in touch with the lead.

"Sometimes you can say your game's in good shape and it actually is even though the score doesn't reflect that and I feel like I'm playing really well."

The experience of last year, when Scott hit a 10-under par 62 in the first round only to be overhauled on the final hole by McIlroy, was one of many that have taught him that good starts do not win tournaments.

"I'm going to have to be working the next two days to close the gap of whatever the lead will be tonight and hopefully there are enough holes for me to do that," he said.

(Editing by John O'Brien)