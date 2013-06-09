Shakespeare favourite to replace Ranieri at Leicester
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
Dutchman Joost Luiten shrugged off a one-hour weather delay to win the Austrian Open by two shots on Sunday and celebrate his second victory on the European Tour.
The 27-year-old led the field at Atzenbrugg from the second day, and carried a three-shot lead into the final round.
He twice saw his lead trimmed to a single shot during his one-under-par round of 71 and had to contend with the delay due to the threat of lightning when at the 14th hole.
That failed to put the world number 137 off his game and he can now expect to climb into the top 100 on Monday.
He finished the tournament on a 17-under-par score of 271.
Denmark's Thomas Bjorn finished second, while a final round six-under-par 66 helped China's Liang Wenchong into a tie for third with France's Romain Wattel.
Luiten's previous victory came at the Iskandar Johor Open in Malaysia in November 2011.
(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Alan Baldwin)
LONDON Craig Shakespeare is the bookmakers' favourite to succeed Claudio Ranieri as manager of Leicester City after taking charge of Monday's impressive 3-1 victory over Liverpool.
ZURICH Former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against his 10-year ban from football, the tribunal said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Kimi Raikkonen put Ferrari on top of the timesheets after the second day of Formula One's pre-season testing on Tuesday but world champions Mercedes still led the way on kilometres covered.