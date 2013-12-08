THOUSAND OAKS, California Tournament host Tiger Woods was denied a sixth victory of the year when he lost the Northwestern Mutual World Challenge in a playoff with fellow American Zach Johnson at Sherwood Country Club on Sunday.

Johnson, who had twice finished second to Woods at this event, sealed victory with a rock-solid par at the 18th, the first extra hole, where Woods lipped out with a five-footer to bogey.

The duo had finished the regulation 72 holes on 13-under-par 275, world number one Woods parring the last for a two-under 70 and Johnson, who came from four strokes behind with four birdies in the last eight holes, closing with a 68.

Tied for the lead at 13 under, Johnson appeared to have the title firmly in his grasp in regulation when five-times champion Woods, from the left rough at the 18th, dumped his approach into a greenside bunker.

However Johnson, perfectly positioned in the fairway, stunningly found water with his second, took a penalty drop and then holed out from 65 yards in the fairway for a par four as the galleries erupted in deafening celebration.

Woods did well to get up and down from the bunker to take the tournament into extra holes.

(Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes; Editing by Gene Cherry)