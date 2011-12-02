Tiger Woods of the U.S. watches his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Chevron World Challenge PGA golf tournament in Thousand Oaks, California December 2, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

THOUSAND OAKS, California Tiger Woods mixed dazzling brilliance with occasional moments of sloppiness while charging into a three-shot lead in the second round of the Chevron World Challenge Friday.

Seeking his first victory in more than two years, the former world number one fired a five-under-par 67 on a relatively calm day at Sherwood Country Club to take control of the tournament which he hosts.

Woods, who has not been in the winner's circle since the 2009 Australian Masters, recorded two eagles, five birdies, two bogeys and one double-bogey -- along with three missed putts from three feet -- to post an eight-under total of 136.

Overnight leader KJ Choi of South Korea lost ground after the turn to card a 73 and slip back into a tie for second at five under with American Matt Kuchar (67).

