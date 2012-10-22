Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland (L) and Tiger Woods of the U.S. congratulate each other on the 18th hole after completing the first round of the Tour Championship golf tournament at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia September 20, 2012. REUTERS/David Tulis

Still smarting from losing the Ryder Cup in extraordinary circumstances, Tiger Woods has his sights on more quick payback against world number one Rory McIlroy in China on October 29.

The world's top two players will go head to head in an 18-hole medal match at Jinsha Lake in Zhengzhou, with Woods clearly fired up by his rivalry with the Northern Irishman.

"We've all seen how talented Rory is," said 14-times major winner Woods, who routed McIlroy by six strokes in the World Golf Final in Turkey the week after the Ryder Cup.

"It'll be fun to battle him for the next decade or so and hopefully we'll have many battles to come."

Woods and McIlroy experienced the gamut of emotions at the Ryder Cup earlier this month when Europe stormed back from 10-6 down to pinch the golden trophy from under America noses.

McIlroy, twice a major winner, almost missed his tee time but the 23-year-old made it in the knick of time to win his singles match in an astonishing European comeback at Medinah.

"It's going to be a lot of fun going head to head with Rory," added the 36-year-old Woods. "I enjoy head-to-head events so it's great to do this in China.

"China is a growing market and what they've done in golf over the past decade or so is incredible.

"China is young in golf terms but rising fast, especially with the sport joining the Olympics."

(Reporting by Alastair Himmer in Tokyo; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)