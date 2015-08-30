Aug 13, 2015; Sheboygan, WI, USA; John Daly tees off on the 2nd hole during the first round of the 2015 PGA Championship golf tournament at Whistling Straits. Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

Two-time major winner John Daly was hospitalised on Saturday after the 49-year-old American collapsed on the course while playing in a minor tournament in Mississippi, according to local media reports.

Daly underwent tests at the hospital in Jackson, with his friend Billy Allen telling reporters that the golfer's vital signs were good and doctors were examining him for possible rib and finger injuries.

Deerfield club professional Leigh Brannan added that Daly was having trouble breathing on the course during a hot day at the tournament.

"He was struggling pretty badly right before he collapsed," Brannan was quoted as saying. "But we're all hoping it's nothing serious and that he was just a little dehydrated. He was even telling (Allen) he still wants to play (on Sunday)."

