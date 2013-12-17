Manchester United give midfielder Carrick testimonial
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
LONDON Golf's European Tour received a financial boost on Tuesday when Emirates signed up as its airline partner and agreed to double the number of tournaments in which it invests.
In a four-year deal, the Dubai-based airline said it would support a further 10 events, in addition to the nine it was already involved with. Financial terms were not disclosed.
"Golf is one of the most popular sports in the world, and as a global sponsorship platform it has been immensely successful for us," Nigel Hopkins, an executive vice-president with the airline, said in a statement.
Emirates is heavily involved in sponsorship of a number of sports, having naming rights to the Arsenal football stadium in north London. It is also a backer of Formula One motor racing.
(Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Justin Palmer)
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.
SEOUL/SHANGHAI Chinese buyers including materials giant Amer International and CITIC Securities Co Ltd are readying a rival 246 million pounds bid for English soccer club Southampton, a person with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.