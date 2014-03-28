Prayad Marksaeng of Thailand celebrates after hitting the ball on the second hole during the final day's singles competition at the Europe vs Asia Royal Trophy golf tournament at the Amata Spring Country Club in Chonburi province, January 10, 2010. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Prayad Marksaeng and Kim Hyung-sung sparked a mini revival with a convincing victory in Friday's foursomes as Asia reduced Europe's lead to four points in the inaugural EurAsia Cup in Kuala Lumpur.

After Asia were whitewashed 5-0 on Thursday, Thai Marksaeng and South Korea's Kim beat the Danish pairing of Thomas Bjorn and Thorbjorn Olesen 4 & 3, while Anirban Lahiri and Siddikur Rahman edged Joost Luiten and Victor Dubuisson one up.

Europe's only win of the day came when Graeme McDowell and Jamie Donaldson rallied to beat Gaganjeet Bhullar and Nicholas Fung 2 & 1 in the final match.

With points shared in the two remaining contests, Europe will take a 7-3 lead into the final day with 10 more singles to be played in the Ryder Cup-style biennial event, co-sanctioned by the European and Asian tours.

The first team to reach 10 1/2 points will be crowned champions.

After a disastrous opening day, Asia dug in and at one stage led in four of the five matches and were level in the other.

However, Europe captain Miguel Angel Jimenez sunk two eagles before setting up team mate Pablo Larrazabal with a superb approach to the 18th hole for a birdie to snatch a half point against Thai duo Thongchai Jaidee and Kiradech Aphibarnrat.

Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano and Stephen Gallacher also halved their match against Japanese pair Koumei Oda and Hideto Tanihara.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)