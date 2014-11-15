BELEK Turkey Evoking memories of Ian Woosnam's faux pas at the British Open, Chile's Felipe Aguilar was handed a rare four-shot penalty on Saturday after replacing a club in his bag overnight at the Turkish Airlines Open.

Having not completed his second round, which ended prematurely because of a thunderstorm on Friday, the European Tour said in a statement that Aguilar was in breach of Rule 4-4 by replacing the club.

"The player must not start a stipulated round with more than 14 clubs," the tour explained. "He is limited to the clubs thus selected for that round except that if he started with fewer than 14 clubs, he may add any number provided his total number does not exceed 14.

"The addition of a club or clubs must not unduly delay play and the player must not add or borrow any club selected for play by any other person on the course by assembling components carried by or for the player during the stipulated round."

The maximum penalty for contravening Rule 4-4 in strokeplay is four shots, two at each of the first two holes at which a breach occurred.

Former world number one Woosnam had just moved into a share of the lead when he was famously docked two strokes in the 2001 Open at Royal Lytham after his caddie had mistakenly put an extra club in his bag at the start of the final round.

The Welshman was furious at the error, hurled the offending club -- a driver -- into the bushes and went on to finish four shots adrift of eventual winner David Duval.

Aguilar's blunder meant his second-round 70 became a 74, leaving him with a two-over total of 146.

Britain's Ian Poulter leads the field on 130 in Turkey, the penultimate event of the European Tour season.

The 40-year-old Aguilar has been a regular in Europe for the last nine years.

He has won twice on the tour, at the 2008 Indonesian Open and The Championship in Singapore in May of this year.

(Editing by Rex Gowar)