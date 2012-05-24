Coetzee leads as wind disrupts Dubai Desert Classic
South African George Coetzee was leading the Dubai Desert Classic by one shot when the second round was suspended due to high winds on Friday.
VIRGINIA WATER, England A new sponsorship deal will safeguard the future of the Austrian Open for the next three years, European Tour officials said on Thursday.
Austrian-based affinity card company Lyoness has agreed to back the tournament with a minimum annual prize fund of one million euros (803.46 thousand pounds).
"We thank them and the promoters for helping to secure the event's future and we look forward to working closely with them to develop the tournament," tour official Keith Waters told reporters during the PGA Championship first round at Wentworth.
The Austrian Open has been a mainstay of the tour, apart from a one-year break in 2000, since German great Bernhard Langer won the inaugural event in 1990.
The Diamond Country Club near Vienna has staged the tournament for the last two years and will again be the venue from July 25-28, the week after the 2012 British Open at Royal Lytham.
LONDON Jose Mourinho wants to see more of his Manchester United players scoring goals to take some of the burden off striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club pushes for a top-four finish.
MADRID La Liga expects to cut the gap with the Premier League and come close to matching its financial strength by 2020, the Spanish soccer federation's president Javier Tebas said on Friday.