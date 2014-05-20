Sweden's Jonas Blixt hits his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

VIRGINIA WATER England Jonas Blixt is one of golf's hottest players, having finished in the top four in the last two majors, but the Swede will take a step into the unknown when he makes his BMW PGA Championship debut this week.

The Florida-based professional spends most of his time in the United States and is relishing the prospect of taking on the cream of Europe's golfers on Wentworth's iconic West Course on the outskirts of London.

"My flight was delayed and I only got in here last night," Blixt told reporters on Tuesday. "I really had no clue what was going on.

"I asked two players about the course and they scared me a lot," he joked.

"As a European growing up you always want to play the greatest events and outside of the majors this is definitely the biggest one.

"I've been looking forward to coming back to Europe for a while. It's always fun to come back."

Blixt followed up his fourth place at the 2013 U.S. PGA Championship by finishing joint second behind Bubba Watson at last month's U.S. Masters.

First-timers rarely excel at Augusta National but the Swede said his display in the season's first major championship came as no surprise to him.

"I felt very confident about the place," said the 30-year-old who is a double winner on the U.S. PGA Tour. "It really suited my eye.

"It's the only tournament I actually follow if I'm not playing in it. You kind of know the shots before you get there and you know what the ball is going to do.

"If you get your short game in shape you should do pretty well there," added Blixt. "I don't feel I have to be perfect off the tee.

"It's a second-shot course and if you miss the green you really have to use your imagination to get up and down."

Blixt's performances in the last two major championships have alerted the golfing world to his potential including Europe's Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley.

"I'm trying to get hold of Paul. We were supposed to meet at Sawgrass," the Swede said, referring to the venue of the Players Championship in Florida earlier this month.

"We never got a chance to do it there. We were also supposed to meet on Monday but our flights were delayed.

"Hopefully I will get to meet him this week. When I've spoken to him he has seemed like a great captain and a great guy.

"I would love to play for him," Blixt said of the Ryder Cup match against the United States in Scotland in September.

