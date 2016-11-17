Edoardo Molinari of Italy watches his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the British Open Championship at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, northern England July 20, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

MADRID Former major winner Yang Yong-eun and Italian Edoardo Molinari were among 30 players to secure a European Tour card for next season at Qualifying School in Girona, Spain on Thursday.

South Korean Yang, who outdueled Tiger Woods to win the 2009 U.S. PGA Championship, shot a one-under-par 71 in the final round of the six-round event to finish with an eight-under total of 420.

Molinari, who made his solitary Ryder Cup appearance along with brother Francesco at the 2010 edition in Wales, shared second place on 416 after a closing 74.

The tournament was won by little-known Englishman Nathan Kimsey, who carded a final-round 70 for a 415 tally.

"I literally have no words," said Kimsey. "Going out there today I was just trying to keep the nerves down and keep calm, keep making good swings, find greens and make it easy for myself.

"I couldn't even have thought about winning. Becoming a European Tour player means everything right now."

(Writing by Tony Jimenez in London; Editing by Larry Fine)