ST ANDREWS, Scotland Former world number three Paul Casey had his ball stolen by a dog while lining up an eagle putt during the second round of the Dunhill Links Championship on Friday.

On the green of Kingsbarns's par-five 12th hole in two, the Englishman could only watch as the animal ran away with his ball into the rough.

Casey, playing with the most decorated Olympian American swimmer Michael Phelps in the $5 million (3 million pounds) pro-am event which takes in three courses in Scotland, later carded a birdie after the delay.

The world number 118 fell outside the top 100 ranked players in August for the first time in over nine years owing to an injury-plagued 2012.

