Paul Casey of England hits his second shot at the eighth hole during the final round of the Dubai World Championship at the Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

LONDON Former world number three Paul Casey will make his comeback at the WGC-Cadillac Championship in Miami next week after a snowboarding accident late last year forced him to miss the start of the season.

The 11-times European Tour winner had a mediocre 2011 season due mainly to a foot injury and he is itching to get back to competitive golf.

"I'm now looking forward to getting out there and playing again because I've really missed it," the 34-year-old Briton told the tour's website (www.europeantour.com) on Friday.

"I had to build up a bit more stamina and a bit more endurance which is why I had to miss the WGC-Accenture Match Play last week," added Casey.

"But the good thing is I'm not missing any of the majors and I'll be going into the U.S. Masters fresher than I've ever been before," he said, referring to next month's Augusta tournament.

Casey, now ranked 25th in the world, is still chasing the first major victory of his career.

