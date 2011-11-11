SINGAPORE Play was halted halfway through the second round of the $6 million (3 million pounds) co-sanctioned Singapore Open on Friday due to a weather warning.

Shortly before midday (0400 GMT) a weather warning sounded due to a threat of thunder, and a heavy rainstorm an hour later ensured the players remained off the course with more than 50 players yet to start their rounds.

Joint overnight leader James Morrison was one of the early starters and the Briton had pulled two shots clear of the field by the 14th hole on the Serapong Course, improving to 11-under for the tournament before the delay.

Italy's Edoardo Molinari, who fired a matching nine-under 62 on the easier Tanjong Course on Thursday to sit alongside Morrison at the top of the leaderboard, had yet to start his second round.

Event organisers have yet to indicate when play was likely to resume.

The European and Asian Tour event is being played over two layouts at the Sentosa Golf Club with the final two rounds both taking place on the signature Serapong Course over the weekend.

