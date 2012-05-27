VIRGINIA WATER, England Justin Rose may have been his title rival on Sunday, but double PGA Championship winner Luke Donald has a vision of the duo being paired together at the Ryder Cup in Illinois in September.

"I think we would make a good partnership in fourballs or foursomes," Donald told reporters at Wentworth, after landing the coveted PGA title for the second year in a row with a closing 68 for 273, 15 under par.

"Justin is a solid player and I don't have any doubts he'll be in the team. I think captain Jose Maria Olazabal is going to have the satisfaction of having a lot of people to pick from, and that's always a good thing."

Donald compared the attributes of Rose, the world number 10, to those of third-ranked Lee Westwood.

"Justin has the game to win a U.S. Open for sure," he said of his fellow Englishman. "He hits it very good off the tee and has a similar kind of game to Lee.

"He strikes it solid and doesn't make a lot of mistakes. I'm sure he's working on just getting a little bit better on the greens, but he's certainly making big strides in that area too.

"I see a lot of great things coming from Justin."

Donald has been producing some great things himself in the last 18 months, especially with his masterful short game and putting.

"It helps to feel very confident on the greens," said the 34 year old, after his four-shot victory on the outskirts of London pushed him to the top of the world rankings for the fourth time in 12 months.

"It has always been a strength of mine, especially in the last four or five years - it's a big, big weapon to have in my arsenal."

Rose heaped praise on Donald after finishing in a share of second spot with 1999 British Open champion Paul Lawrie, saying Donald "certainly played like a champion".

"The difference was his putter," Rose added. "He buried a lot of putts in the middle of the round.

"He played really well and there were no loose shots from him coming down the stretch. With his short game and the way he makes 20 and 30-footers - he's tough to beat."

Lawrie continued his sparkling form this season by returning a joint best-of-the-day 66, six under.

"I played well from tee to green, just seemed to miss a few putts, but that's typical me - moaning away," said the 43-year-old Scot, who won the Qatar Masters in February and has posted a total of seven top-10 finishes this year.

"You're never unhappy when you shoot 66, and really it should have been a few less. But I'm putting better overall - if you have 33, 34 putts a round like I used to do then you cannot compete out here."

