LONDON Former world number one Luke Donald will host next year's British Masters at The Grove parkland course on the outskirts of London.

It will be the second time The Grove has been the venue for a European Tour event, having hosted a World Golf Championship tournament in 2006 won by Tiger Woods.

"I was lucky enough to be able to play that event and I’m excited we are going back," Donald told www.europeantour.com on Monday.

The Englishman's last three tour victories have come on British soil, at the 2011 and 2012 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth and at the 2011 Scottish Open.

The British Masters, hosted by Ian Poulter at Woburn earlier this month, returned to the circuit this season following a seven-year absence and was won by English rookie Matt Fitzpatrick.

English pair Lee Westwood and Justin Rose are due to host the event in future years.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue,; editing by Tony Jimenez)