ST ANDREWS, Scotland World number one Luke Donald is aiming to achieve something that no golfer has done before - win the money list on both sides of the Atlantic in the same season.

"It would mean a lot to lead both money lists and that's why I will keep an eye on what everyone is doing," said the 33-year-old Briton, determined to put his FedEx Cup disappointment behind him.

Donald just missed out on FedEx Cup honours and the associated £6 million bonus when he finished joint third in the season-ending Tour Championship, won by American Bill Haas, on Sunday.

Donald replaced Webb Simpson at the top of the U.S. money list on Sunday, with a last-ditch putt at Atlanta's East Lake. Simpson is now just under 70,000 dollars behind Donald, with four events to go.

The Briton's chief opponent in Europe is U.S. Open champion Rory McIlroy, who lies second on the European money list, 1.5 million euro in arrears.

"The birdie putt I holed on the last on Sunday night was a great boost for me and I was proud of my finish," Donald told Reuters on the eve of the Dunhill Links Championship on Wednesday.

"It helped my (U.S.) money-list position that bit more because it took me past Webb."

Donald, whose wife Diane is expecting their second child in six weeks' time, is erring on the side of caution as far as the U.S. money list is concerned.

"Right now I'm not planning on playing another event (on the PGA Tour). But I have to weigh up the pros and cons of trying to win the money list, for personal reasons and in terms of needing rest," he said.

"I'm not sure whether he's (Simpson) playing an event either but he might be and then I'll be tempted to add one too."

Donald's task for the Race to Dubai seems easier, with a much larger gap between him and McIlroy.

However, with nearly 600,000 euro on offer for first prize in the Dunhill Links Championship this week alone, and 12 more events to earn money, Donald is taking nothing for granted.

"I have a nice lead in the Race to Dubai and it will be nice to play well here with five or six guys in the top 10 playing this week, but nothing is decided yet."

McIlroy said he intended to push Donald all the way in the money-list race.

"It seems like every time he tees it up he finishes in the top five and if he does that he's going to be very difficult to beat," said the Northern Irishman. "But I want to get closer to him and put a bit of pressure on."

