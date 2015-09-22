Hamilton grabs pole, Vettel raises Ferrari hopes
MELBOURNE Lewis Hamilton took pole for Mercedes at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on Saturday but Sebastian Vettel raised hope of a Ferrari renaissance by grabbing a spot on the front row.
DUBLIN Paul Dunne, who burst on to the scene when he claimed a share of the third-round lead in the British Open at St Andrews in July, has turned professional.
"I am really excited to begin this next chapter in my golf career," the 22-year-old Irishman said in a news release on Tuesday.
"I am turning professional after a great summer highlighted by the Open championship and most recently being part of the winning Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team."
Dunne's first European Tour event in the paid ranks will be next week's Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.
LUXEMBOURG Olivier Giroud struck twice as France stayed top of World Cup qualifying Group A with an efficient 3-1 victory in Luxembourg on Saturday.