Paul Dunne of Ireland watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the final round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland, July 20, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Childs

DUBLIN Paul Dunne, who burst on to the scene when he claimed a share of the third-round lead in the British Open at St Andrews in July, has turned professional.

"I am really excited to begin this next chapter in my golf career," the 22-year-old Irishman said in a news release on Tuesday.

"I am turning professional after a great summer highlighted by the Open championship and most recently being part of the winning Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team."

Dunne's first European Tour event in the paid ranks will be next week's Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

